Suspects wanted for hotel homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help to identify three suspects wanted for a deadly shooting at a southeast Memphis hotel earlier this month.

Overnight, MPD released surveillance photos of the suspects on its Facebook page.

Police believe the three men shot and killed 44-year-old Donnell Love at the Governors Inn and Suites on Mount Moriah Rd. back on February 12th.

Witnesses told police that the three robbed Love before they were picked up by someone driving a green Dodge Ram pickup.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information that could help police make an arrest in this case.