Photo goes viral after young boy asks for haircut to match friend

A boy is melting hearts around the world after a photo of him and his friend went viral.

Lydia Stith Rosebush posted the photo of her son, Jax, and his friend, Reddy, on Facebook with a story that shows how her young son does not see color.

She wrote Jax had asked her if he could get his hair cut really short so he could look like Reddy. He told his mom it would be funny to confuse his teacher if they had the same hair.

“If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is,” she wrote. “The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.”