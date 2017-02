× Pedestrian hit by car in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Frayser.

According to authorities, the accident happened near Thomas and Whitney Tuesday evening when the woman walked out in front of the car and was hit. They said she may have been walking to the shelter across the street when it happened.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene.