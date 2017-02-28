Memphis teacher motivates students with daily motto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Before every lesson Michael Scruggs makes it a point to give his students something special that is not in the textbooks.

"I begin my class running around, acting crazy," Scruggs said. "So they like 'what is wrong with this man?'"

"I thought hew was going to fall, but he didn't," Kendall Morgan said.

Scruggs: I am number one.

Students: I am number one.

Scruggs: I have everything it takes to be number one.

Students: I have everything it takes to be number one.

"It actually got me hype a little bit. I was like yeah. I'm feeling him," Morgan told WREG.

Morgan, who is a high school freshman, said life can be hard for a teenager growing up in this city.

"Gossip, gangs, fame -- basic Memphis stuff," she said.

However, Morgan said Mr. Scruggs is someone she can talk to about her issues.

"He reminded me of my dad," Morgan explained. "Like my dad passed when I was 11 and he reminded me of him -- like a sense of humor and I felt comfortable with him."

"They see so much negativity, and I want them to know that that does not have to be your future," Scruggs said.

The motivational exercise is working, according to school administrators.

The principal at W.E.B DuBois said the civics teacher's motivation helped raise attendance numbers and got students excited about learning.

"The impact that he's done with these children will forever be remembered," Angela Jackson said.

"My job is to make sure that I help someone along the way. Then my living will not be in vain," Scruggs said.

Many students said they are striving to live by one of their favorite teacher's words.

"I am number one. I have everything it takes to be number one. I am successful. I am great. I woke up with a purpose. My day will be great. Scholars get scholarships. Scholars get scholarships. I get scholarships. We all get scholarships."