Memphis Police need your help solving the murder of Army Sgt. Calvin Wilhite, Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for your help solving the murder of a man in 2015.

Army Sgt. Calvin Wilhite, Jr. was shot and killed as he and his fiance left Beale Street.

The shooting happened May 24, 2015.

Police say the two were walking down South Fourth Street when he got into an argument with two men who pulled up next to the couple.

As the couple tried to cross the street, a man in the car shot and killed Wilhite, Jr.

No arrests have been made.

There is a $20,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of these suspects. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.528cash.org/ where you will be linked to a secure website at http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com.

The following information was released by police:

“Investigators were advised the driver of the vehicle was a male Black, light complexion, appeared to have hazel eyes, 22-25 years of age, with a high top fade with some curl on top. The passenger of the vehicle was described as a male, Black medium to dark complexion, with a chubby face, 22-25 years of age, and a regular fade hairstyle. The suspect vehicle was described as a greenish/grey color Chrysler Sebring 4-door sedan.”