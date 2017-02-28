× Memphis man indicted after leaving dog to starve to death after eviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted after prosecutors say he left his dog to starve to death.

Kevin Bryant, 24, is free on a $2,000 bond.

Prosecutors say a black schnauzer and poodle mix was found in his Fox Meadows apartment malnourished and barely responsive on November 7, 2014.

The dog has to be euthanized.

There was no water and a bowl of food was too high for the dog to reach.

A microchip linked the dog to Bryant who had adopted it from the Humane Society.

Punishment carries one to six years in prison and a fine of $3,000.