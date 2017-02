× Man charged after allegedly trying to abduct Dyersburg child

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is behind bars, accused of trying to kidnap a young child from his home.

Christopher Milligan was charged with one count of aggravated burglary and attempted kidnapping. Authorities told WREG Milligan broke a window at a home and tried to take the child before the father intervened.

Officers said illegal narcotics did play a factor in this case.