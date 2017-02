× Let your ideas for the Memphis riverfront be heard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are talks of putting a temporary pop-up park in Downtown, but there have also been lots of ideas thrown around to revamp the Memphis riverfront.

A new task force wants to hear from you.

A new online survey hopes to get your input, with questions about what would make you visit the riverfront more often and improvements that need to be made to what you like most about it right now.

You can find the survey here.