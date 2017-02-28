× John Currie named new Tennessee athletic director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee has named its new athletic director.

Chancellor Beverly Davenport announced Tuesday John Currie would serve as the university’s vice chancellor and director of athletics.

He will replace Dave Hart, who will retire this summer after six years in the position.

Currie, 45, is currently the AD at Kansas State, a position he’s held since 2009. During that time, he has overseen the Wildcats’ success on the field and in the classroom and turned the financial deficit he inherited into one of only two dozen programs to operate without any state tax or tuition money.

Under him, K-State has produced 137 All-Americans and nine individual NCAA champions, plus scores of conference champions.

He was honored in 2013 with the Bobby Dodd AD Award and UnderArmour AD of the Year. He also served as chair of the Big 12 athletic directors in the 2013-14 season.

Currie is no stranger to Knoxville; he received his master’s in sports management at UT and worked in several roles from 1997 to 2009, during which he helped double giving to the athletics department and oversaw the Thompson-Boling Arena renovation.

“It is a very exciting time for my family and me as we return to a place that remains very special to us,” Currie said in a statement. “I know how much UT athletics means to the people in the state, and I look forward to serving all of the Big Orange Nation, its wonderful coaches, staff and student-athletes, for many years to come. We are excited to return to Rocky Top.”

Currie was picked from a pool of candidates identified throughout a nationwide search. He’ll start April 1.

“John exemplifies all the qualities we were seeking in an athletics director,” Davenport said in a statement. “He is a man of high integrity, strong values, a progressive thinker, he fully understands the importance of being compliant in everything we do, and he is a leader who will put the well-being of our student-athletes above everything.”