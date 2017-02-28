× Hit-and-run driver indicted on vehicular homicide charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and leaving her for dead has been formally indicted in the case.

Walter Lee Williams was driving down Hickory Hill Road on the evening of February 20 of last year when he allegedly hit 24-year-old Clarissa Rhodes at Connector Road.

The impact sent the young woman airborne, hitting another vehicle. She later died on the scene.

Authorities said Williams did not stop or call police following the accident. When officers arrested him a short time later in the 5800 block of Winchester Road they discovered he had been drinking.

He was charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and drunk driving.

The second driver stayed on the scene. No charges were filed against that individual.