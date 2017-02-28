× Former Tigers to meet with fans before final home game

MEMPHIS, Tenn- Thursday’s University of Memphis men’s basketball game against Tulane is a special one with Senior Night ceremonies prior to the American Athletic Conference encounter’s tip-off at 8 p.m. (CT).

Well, Thursday, Mar. 2 became even more special with the Tiger Sports Properties announcement that several former Memphis basketball greats will hold an autograph session an hour before the game, starting at 7 p.m. (CT). Don Don’s Jr. Hot Wings, an official partner of Memphis Tigers athletics, is sponsoring the free autograph session.

Don Don’s Jr. Hot Wings will be on hand to give out limited supplies of t-shirts, bags and coupons. Fans also are encouraged to come early and bring their own items to be autographed.

Billy Richmond, owner of Don Don’s Jr. Hot Wings and former Tigers basketball standout, will join other former Memphis players on FedExForum’s concourse outside Sections 105 and 106 for the autograph session. The former Tigers scheduled to be in attendance are Antonio Anderson, Will Coleman, John Grice, Jeremy Hunt, Jimmie “Snap” Hunter, Dexter Reed and Kelly Wise. Other former Tigers also could make appearances for Thursday’s autograph session.

The following are brief bios on the former Tigers at Thursday’s special autograph session:

Antonio Anderson (2005-09): Helped lead the Tigers to four-straight NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteens, three Elite Eights and one Final Four (2008 NCAA title game) … One of two players in Memphis basketball history with a triple-double (12 points/10 rebounds/13 assists vs. Lamar, Jan. 3, 2009) … Finished career on the Tigers career charts for points (20th; 1,277 points), assists (6th; 538) and steals (5th; 213) … Three-time Conference USA All-Defensive Team pick and the 2009 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year.

Will Coleman (2009-11): Junior college transfer who played two seasons for the Tigers … Member of two postseason teams that earned NIT (2010) and NCAA Tournament (2011) berths … Holds the program’s all-time FG percentage mark at 63.5 percent … Scored nearly 500 points and pulled down over 350 rebounds in two seasons … Received the 2011 Conference USA Spirit of Service Award … Participated in the 2011 Denny’s Slam Dunk Contest during the NCAA Final Four weekend festivities.

John Grice (2000-01, 2002-03): Memphis native who returned to play for his hometown school after a two-year junior college stint … In his two seasons with the Tigers, netted nearly 400 points, grabbed over 200 boards and hit 63 treys … Had two of his best games against longtime rival Louisville in 2002-03 … Had 10 points and eight boards in a win at Freedom Hall … Scored a career-high 29 points and hit six treys vs. Louisville in the 2003 C-USA Tournament … Member of the Tigers squad that helped return the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2003, ending a six-year “Big Dance” drought.

Jeremy Hunt (2002-05, 2006-07): Member of Tigers teams that played in four postseasons with three NCAA Tournament berths (2003, 2004, 2007) and one NIT appearance (2005) … Finished career with 1,145 career points and holds the No. 35 spot on the program’s all-time scoring list … Hit 167 career three-pointers, the fifth-most in school history … Connected on 89 treys in 2006-07 season, the second-most for a season in program history … His most memorable three-pointer came in his seven-trey performance in a win at UAB in 2006-07, hitting a shot-clock buzzer-beater from several feet beyond the top of the key as he fell on his back.

Jimmie “Snap” Hunter (1998-99): In his one season as a Tiger, lit up The Pyramid scoreboard with a 16.2 scoring average … Second on the team in scoring that season … Saw action in 20 of the team’s 28 games in 1998-99 … Shot 42.6 percent from the field and 77.1 percent from the free throw line … Averaged nearly four boards from his guard spot … Netted double figures in 16 of his 20 appearances, including six 20-plus point outings … Scored a career-high 35 points in a 92-89 win over Saint Louis in The Pyramid … Two games prior to his career performance vs. Saint Louis, scored 29 points in a 78-75 road win at UAB.

Dexter Reed (1973-77): Played four seasons for head coaches Gene Bartow (1973-74) and Wayne Yates (1974-77) … Helped lead the Tigers to three 20-win campaigns (1974-75, 1975-76, 1976-77) and four-straight postseason berths (1 NCAA/3 NIT) … Member of the first Memphis team to play in the Metro Conference in the 1975-76 campaign … Ranks in the top-10 on the Memphis all-time scoring chart with 1,657 career points (No. 8) … His 551 points in 1973-74 rank as the fifth-most for a freshman in school history … Honors included: 1977 All-America (Converse second team; The Sporting News honorable mention), 1977 All-Metro second team, 1976 Metro Conference Tournament MVP and 1976 Metro Conference All-Tournament Team.

Billy Richmond (2002-03): Played one full season for the Tigers after transferring back home to Memphis after his time at Vanderbilt … Saw action in 21 games and averaged 8.5 points … Posted first collegiate double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds at Southern Miss … Had 10 double-figure games in his one season … Netted a career-best 22 points as his first game as a Tiger at Missouri … Member of the 2002-03 Tigers squad that went 23-7 and earned an NCAA Tournament bid … The 2003 NCAA Tournament berth ended a six-year “Big Dance” drought.

Kelly Wise (1998-2002): A double-double machine in his four-year career at Memphis … Posted 42 career double-doubles, which are tied for fourth-most in program history … Name appears on the Tigers all-time scoring (11th; 1,487 points) and rebounding (4th; 1,075 boards) charts … Led team in rebounding his final three seasons … Remains second in Conference USA history for most rebounds and is only second to Joey Dorsey’s 1,209 boards … Helped lead Memphis to back-to-back NIT final four appearances in 2001 and 2002 … The Tigers won the 2002 NIT championship … A two-time All-Conference USA first team pick (2001, 2002) and a 2001 C-USA All-Tournament Team selection.

—gotigersgo.com—