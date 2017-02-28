× Former County Commissioner Henri Brooks granted new sentencing hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County Commissioner Henri Brooks could soon have her record expunged after she was granted a new sentencing hearing.

On Tuesday, attorneys explained what happens next for Brooks.

“The next step will be to determine whether or not the special prosecutor decides to agree on diversion or whether we have a new sentencing hearing. If she is given diversion, this case will be expunged from her record almost immediately,” said Attorney Michael Working.

This comes after Brooks was sentenced to two years probation back in 2015 after prosecutors said she lied about her address on election documents. Brooks entered an Alford plea, admitting there was enough to convict her but maintained her innocence. The former commissioner and state lawmaker told a judge she moved out of her jurisdiction in order to help her family.

At the time of her hearing, multiple character witnesses testified about Brooks and her decades of service to the community. Her attorneys argued in their appeal the trial judge took into account other aspects of Brooks` background including things the judge had personally seen about her on TV and the sentencing wasn`t fair.

Brooks released a statement on Tuesday saying in part, “This has been a very difficult process, and I am very pleased by the appellate court`s ruling. I am so thankful for the support of my friends and this community during this hard period in my life.”