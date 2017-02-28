× Family seeks justice after loved one left for dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly three weeks since Eva Butler lost her grandson, Daniel.

Since he’s been gone she refuses to touch the garden he nursed to life.

“Nobody else better not, that`s my Daniel garden,” she said. “He fixed my flower bed out there he was so proud of it.”

On Tuesday, Daniel Butler’s father pleaded for answers.

“Please if you have a heart come forward. “They owe me an explanation at the least.”

According to the family, Butler was walking home from a cook out when he was hit by a car and tossed several feet onto Jackson Avenue. The family received the call several hours later.

“Some young man asked me was I Daniel Butler`s father. I said ‘Yes’. ‘Your son has been hit by a car, you need to get up here,'” recalled David Butler.

“Just not knowing who done this to him. I mean two cars hit him. Looks like at least one of them would have stopped.”

While the two drivers that hit Butler didn`t stop, two witnesses did. They claimed they heard a loud noise and then found him laying on the street. The two witnesses stayed with Butler until police got there.

But the family doesn`t understand how the two drivers could just keep going.

“Why did you just leave him laying there, like he was nothing?”

“I just want justice for my son he deserves that much,” added David Butler.

Butler`s beloved garden might remain untouched, but this family believes they`ll be able to grow through the grieving process once they find out who hit and killed him.