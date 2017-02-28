Dyersburg man allegedly high on meth tries to kidnap baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYERSBURG, Tenn. -- Police say Christopher Milligan is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Criminal Attempt to Commit Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, after he tried to snatch a one year-old from her bed while he was allegedly high on meth.

Police said he smashed a window to a house on Bishop Street Monday evening and grabbed the little girl. But the child's father, Chance Floyd, put up a a fight to keep his child from being kidnapped.

"She didn't have any scratches. The window broke right over her. That's exactly where she was and he just came in straight through the window," said Floyd.

In his arms was one-year-old Rylee, who escaped a harrowing experience.

Her father had just put her to bed Monday night when she started to cry.

"My daughter, she was crying. So I laid her in the bed. And the bed is right there by the window," said Floyd.

Before he could even say goodnight, Milligan came crashing through the bedroom window.

"And all of the sudden the dude just, he just comes...arrghh...making noises and all kinds of stuff through the window and grabs her. So I went over there and grab Rylee and I pulled her from him. And we tugged on her for a second and I pulled her from him," said Floyd.

He put Rylee back on her bed and shoved it out of Milligan's reach. But the man, who was allegedly high on meth, kept trying to grab the baby.

"I was hitting him while he was trying to do that," said the father.

Milligan lives next door to the family he terrorized. A family member told News Channel 3, Milligan is addicted to meth and had been acting very strange all day Monday.

Floyd said during their struggle Milligan believed Rylee was "his" son.

"He kept screaming, 'Give me my son, give me my son, that's my son.' And, 'You switched his body with her body.' Whenever I showed him, I showed him my daughter and said like, 'This is my daughter,'" explained Floyd.

While the window was quickly repaired, broken pieces of glass still remain.They remind Chance and Rylee's mom April that things could have ended tragically. And that's something Floyd said he won't let happen.

"I'm fixin' to try and get some kind of weapon. Cause that don't need to happen," he said.

Milligan was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Dyersburg City Court.