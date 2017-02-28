Catholic church vandalism to be investigated as hate crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST COVINA, CA -- A vandal's work at a Catholic church is now the focus of a hate crime investigation.

Police say someone spray-painted at least three religious sculptures at St. Christopher Catholic Church in West Covina.

Surveillance video captured the suspect in action early on Saturday morning.

The hooded and masked man wrote the slogan "bow down to Jehovah" on the statues.

Parishioners expressed shock over the crime.

“The whole entire congregation is saddened by this incident. This never happened before but we still pray for this person who did that, for this conversion of heart,” Father Joseph Dass said.

"My reaction is, uh, I feel awful and upset because ...I don't know. It's hard to explain. People have the opportunity to vandalize buildings do a lot of stuff they not supposed to do," George Rodriguez said.

"The slogans that were used, many of the verses from the Bible, made reference to some situations that suggested to the police department, because of the definition of a hate crime, that we're going to investigate it as such," Cpl. Rudy Lopez said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the West Covina Police.

In Indiana, a statue of Jesus at a Catholic church has been decapitated twice.