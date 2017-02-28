× Car slams into Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Twelve people were injured when an SUV drove into a crowd at the Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores.

Three Gulf Shores High School band members are in critical condition.

Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances on the scene with several patients of stretchers.

Police are talking with the 73-year-old driver.

It appears the incident was an accident.

The parade was immediately cancelled.

Only a few days ago, a car drove into a Mardi Gras crowd in New Orleans.

Neilson Rizutto is being held at the city’s jail on charges of first-degree negligent vehicular injuring, hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and reckless operation of a vehicle.