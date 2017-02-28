Berclair school campus and community uniting in immigrant fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Students at Kingsbury High walked out of their classrooms on Tuesday to take a stand in response to national conversations about immigration.

It started as a social media rumor but quickly became a reality on campus. Students from the African American community and the Latino community carried flags, chanted and rallied together. The students said they were hoping to send a powerful message.

"We are teenagers but we are aware. We see everything and we refuse to be silent during this presidency and we will have our voices heard," said student Kaylin Freeman.

They called it a merged movement, addressing the struggles of African Americans and the Latino population, but students aren't the only ones who feel strongly about recent events concerning minorities.

"With the immigration we're scared, because I have my family. I don’t want to leave my family here,"

said a man who didn't want his face shown or his identity revealed because he's not a legal US citizen.

In Berclair and other heavily populated Spanish-speaking areas of Memphis, sometimes people won't go to police when crimes are committed. They told WREG the language barrier makes it tough to trust police especially with immigration raids happening across the country.

He said throughout the community there's anxiety about what's next for immigrants here in the US, both legally and illegally.

WREG reached out to MPD to find out what they are doing to ease some of those feelings in minority communities.

They said, "We try to reach out to all of our community members. There are Hispanic members of the Clergy Academy and Director Rallings has been meeting with community leaders to ensure that everyone understands that we seek to serve all members of the city."