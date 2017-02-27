WREG’s Michael Quander says farewell to Memphis for job in D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- From the day I started to now, you all have welcomed me into your homes and trusted me to tell your stories.

We didn't get to choose whether those stories were happy or sad.

I've felt your pain and shared your tears.

Many of your stories still weigh heavy on my heart.

The stories will stick with me forever -- just as much as the memories we shared together, the songs we sang together and the laughs we shared.

Memphis is a great city that is filled with character, powerful history and amazing people.

The Bluff City still has it's problems, but I have watched as so many of you worked to make it better.

You all became my friends and family while away from home.

You all made this chapter of my life unforgettable, and I have just two words for that: Thank You.

I am heading back to my hometown of Washington, D.C. to report for the CBS affiliate, WUSA9.

Please stay in touch and follow my journey on Twitter and Facebook.