× WREG News Channel 3 Southern Women’s Show Television and Furniture Giveaway Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by WREG-TV and reside in the Memphis Designated Market Area (DMA) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Employees WREG-TV, WREG License, LLC, Dilday TV, Royal Furniture, Southern Women’s Show (collectively, the “Sponsor”), and their respective affiliates, parents and subsidiaries, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Sponsor reserves the right to restrict the local winners to persons whose primary residence is within a 60 mile radius of the WREG’s office. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. The Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and is subject to all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Winners of any other WREG-TV Sweepstakes during the past one (1) year will be disqualified. WREG reserves the right to validate eligibility based on stated rules. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on March 3, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. and ends on March 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Sponsor reserves the right to shorten or extend the Sweepstakes Period due to events beyond its control or for the reasons set forth herein. Sweepstakes Entry: A person must fill out an entry form and submit it in the designated registration box in the WREG booth at the Southern Women’s Show between Friday, March 10, 2017 and Sunday, March 12, 2017 during show hours. One winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries on or about March 12, 2017. All entries become the property of WREG-TV, Dilday TV, Royal Furniture and Southern Women’s Show and will not be returned. Information provided is being disclosed to Sponsors. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Detection of said automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Sweepstakes, including information on entrants obtained through the Sweepstakes, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. Sponsor reserves the right to contact entrants and all other individuals whose email address is submitted as part of this promotion. There is a total of (1) in-person registration point. NO postcards will be accepted in-person at WREG-TV News Channel 3. Entrants may also enter by mail-in entry, and must print name, address, including zip code, email address and telephone number on a postcard and MAIL their entry to WREG News Channel 3, Southern Women’s Show TV & Living Room Giveaway Contest, 803 Channel 3 Drive, Memphis, TN 38103. Entries sent via the U.S. Postal Service must be received and postmarked by 3/8/2017. Prize: The winner will receive one 50” Samsung LED J5200 Series Smart TV television provided by Dilday TV with a total average retail value of $949.99 and a living room suit with a total average retail value of $2,049.99 provided by Royal Furniture. Winner Notifications: The Sweepstakes winner will be notified by phone after 8:00am CT on March 13, 2017. Winner must have a valid phone number where they can be notified. If a winner is unreachable by 12 p.m. CT on March 14, 2017, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to another winner. If Sponsor cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winners are verified. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one (1) winner per household. Winners are subject to verification by WREG-TV, Dilday TV and Royal Furniture of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). Sweepstakes winner may be issued an IRS form 1099 based on the ARV the Prize being $600 or more. In order to claim his or her prize, the winner must appear in person at the business offices of WREG-TV, located at 803 Channel 3 Drive, Memphis, TN 38103 during normal business hours (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday), within ten (10) days after winning or the prize may be forfeited. Winner will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified or is otherwise found to be ineligible, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at WREG-TV, 803 Channel 3 Dr., Memphis, TN 38103. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than provided more in these Official Rules. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, voice, likeness, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law, including but not limited to their voice and other biographical information being used during the call in a particular newscast. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS PROHIBITED AND MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes shall be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no entrant shall be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to the Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless WREG-TV License, LLC, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (c) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (i) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (ii) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (iii) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (iv) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (v) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (vi) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (vii) entries which are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (viii) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the application process, including but not limited to postage, are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. PRIZE(S) ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE RELEASED PARTIES HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES. Choice of Law/Forum: All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Tennessee. Tennessee law shall govern this Sweepstakes, without regard Tennessee’s choice of law rules. The courts of Tennessee shall be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WREG, located at 803 Channel 3 Dr., Memphis, TN 38103, by March 13, 2015. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours of 8:00am – 5:00pm CST at WREG’s business offices or online athttp://www.wreg.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WREG, located at 803 Channel 3 Drive or appear in person at that location between normal business hours 8:00am – 5:00pm CST after 3/31/17. Compliance with Law: The conduct of the Sweepstakes is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein. Sponsor shall follow the applicable laws for conducting Sweepstakes. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors and/or Woobox without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Sponsor: WREG-TV, 803 Channel 3 Drive, Memphis, TN 38103

Material Terms

