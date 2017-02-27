× Two Helena-West Helena council members arrested for abusing their powers

HELENA-WEST HELENA — Two Helena-West Helena city council members have been arrested.

John Huff Jr. and Christopher Franklin are charged with not paying for water service.

Both are charged with class A misdemeanors or abuse of office and prohibited actions by municipal officers.

Police say they began investigating in late 2016 that neither men had paid their water bills.

Both men, according to police, wrote bad checks and also skipped payments yet their water service was not affected.

Police Chief Virgil Green said the average water bill for each man was around $70 a month and each is paid $800 per month as an alderman.

According to Green, Huff Jr. is also on probation from a previous misdemeanor conviction in District Court in Phillips County that involved an incident with a local radio station owner and this could be a violation of the terms and conditions of his probation.