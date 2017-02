× Truck crashes into store on Oxford Square

OXFORD, Miss. — A pick-up truck crashed into a business in Oxford early Monday.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m.

The initial call was for Rooster’s Blues House, but it appears most of the damage is to JCG Apparel.

The club is located at 114 Courthouse Square.

Oxford Police said the driver “suffered a medical episode” which caused the crash.

Police say the driver is OK.