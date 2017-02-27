× SpaceX to fly two space tourists around the moon in 2018

WASHINGTON — Two tourists are paying SpaceX for a trip around the moon next year.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced Monday afternoon that the travelers had already placed a significant deposit.

“Next year is going to be a big year for carrying people to the space station and hopefully beyond,” Musk said in a conference call with reporters.

According to SpaceX health and fitness tests are expected to begin later this year along with initial training.

SpaceX will use the same launch pad near Cape Canaveral, Florida, that was used for the Apollo programs missions.

