She appeared in the Oscar “In Memoriam” but she’s not dead

HOLLYWOOD — The Best Picture announcement was not the only error during the Academy Awards.

The “In Memoriam” segment featured a photo of a woman who is very much alive.

Janet Patterson, who died last October, was listed among those in film industry luminaries who died in the past year.

She was a four-time Oscar-nominated costume designer.

Problem is, the photo shown was of Jan Chapman who is a producer and who is alive.

Chapman told Variety she agency to check any photo used, but that she was assured that “the Academy had it covered.”

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up.”

The error may partly be due to a photo of Chapman being labeled as Patterson on the Getty Images website.