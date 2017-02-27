× Police: Arrested man put down gun, bought from store

HENDERSON, La. — Louisiana authorities say a man who tried to hold a store up at gunpoint abandoned the effort, made a purchase and left — but was still arrested later.

KLFY-TV reports that authorities in St. Martin Parish arrested him on multiple charges including aggravated attempted armed robbery.

The abandoned robbery happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday in the town of Henderson. Major Ginny Higgins of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says the man put down his gun “when the clerk did not immediately comply with his request.”

Deputies later arrested 35-year-old Homer John of Breaux Bridge after spotting him at a casino.

Other charges against John include flight from an officer, battery of a police officer and multiple drug charges.