At least 1 dead after plane crashes into houses in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A plane crashed into two houses in California, KTLA reported.

Police began receiving phone calls at about 4:41 p.m. Monday about a plane “landing” near a residential area, Riverside Police Department Lt. Charles Payne said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it was a Cessna 310 carrying four people that crashed. The six-seat, twin-engine plane took off from Riverside Municipal Airport and crashed just a half-mile away. It was headed to San Jose.

The fire department confirmed at least one person was killed, according to CBS Los Angeles. Four other people were hurt, but their conditions are unknown.

The fire captain said two people had two be rescued from one of the homes.

A witness a mile away from the scene said it felt like an earthquake.

Another witness, Brian Marsh, told KTLA he saw the plane go down.

“As soon as it turned, it almost stalled,” he said. “It just turned and went straight toward the ground. It looked like they tried to pull out of it, but it was too late.”

People in the area were evacuated, and firefighters worked for hours to put out a large fire at one of the homes. That home seemed to be destroyed, but the other home sustained less damage.

Debris is also visible in the yard.