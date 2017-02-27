× Murder suspects taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in custody for the beating death of a man in Parkway Village last summer.

Ladarius Jackson and Christy Fields were both charged with first-degree murder. They were both indicted last month, but were just arrested this week.

Police said they killed Steve Baldwin with a crowbar in the area of Scottsdale and Mendenhall. Baldwin reportedly was in the process of evicting tenants from his rental property when he was attacked in the middle of the street.

Baldwin was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.