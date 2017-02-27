× Power back on after outage in Orange Mound, UofM area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 2,800 people were without power early Monday evening, MLGW reported.

Also affected by the outage were traffic lights at Highland and Southern and Highland at Midland.

The utility company said the outage was caused by a hit pole and affected the Orange Mound and University of Memphis areas.

Power has since been restored.

If you are without power, call (901) 544-6500.

For the latest outage information, click here.

FYI: Circuit outages, affecting portion of Orange Mound, U of M areas, due to a hit pole. Call 544-6500 if w/o power. — MLGW (@MLGW) February 27, 2017