Mississippi man wanted for murder may be in Oklahoma

RANKIN CO., Miss. —A Mississippi man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend and the attempted murder of a jogger may be in Oklahoma.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, could be involved in multiple crimes in Mississippi that include the murder of his girlfriend and an attack on a female jogger in Rankin County.

Deaton was reportedly seen in Tulsa Sunday according to KWTV.

Authorities believe Deaton is still driving the 2012 white GMC Acadia with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag, number F396NF.

He is described as 5′ 9″ and weighs around 170 lbs.

He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is considered armed and dangerous.