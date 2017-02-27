× Memphis man behind bars again, accused of raping teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.

According to police documents, a woman caught Christopher Foreman having sex with her niece inside her grandfather’s home. When authorities arrived, he was reportedly hiding under the bed.

WREG has learned this is not the first time Foreman has been in trouble with the law.

In November 2014, he was charged with raping another 14-year-old girl who he met online.

After picking her up from her home, the suspect took her to Graham Park where he allegedly pulled her in the backseat and raped her. That case is set to go before a grand jury.

Two years later, his girlfriend at the time accused Foreman of biting, slapping and choking her after they got into an argument over a cellphone.