Local educator honored by Education Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Dr. Sharon Griffin showed up to Douglass High School this morning expecting to attend a meeting. Instead she found poms poms, cheers, a marching band and even a cake with her picture on it.

"This is just so amazing, but all of this is not necessary."

It was a surprise reception for Shelby County's chief of schools after she was named one of Education Week's Leaders to Learn From. Almost everyone was in on the surprise for the last week, even her husband.

"With her, it`s hard to keep a secret from her, so she always wants to know something and then know what`s going on."

Over the past 25 years, Dr. Griffin has served as a Shelby County teacher, head of the district's Izone program, and most recently, the chief of schools. Now as a 2017 Leader to Learn From, she's part of an elite group of just 14 educators in the country.

"We`re proud that people are learning from Shelby County and I think that the award is fitting," said Superintendent Dorsey Hopson.