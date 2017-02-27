× How do substitute teachers get selected?

HERNANDO, Miss. — At Hernando Middle School, parents like Larry Marley are on edge after police say they arrested a substitute teacher for propositioning a student with a sexual note.

“Those people are not vetted probably as well as the teachers so that`s kind disturbing right?”

On Monday, WREG worked on finding out more about how people like Cortez Hudson are hired. DeSoto County School officials turned down our request for an interview and referred us to contractor Kelly Services, who released a statement saying, “All prospective substitute teachers undergo a rigorous prescreening, hiring and orientation process.”

That process includes “reference checks, education verification, structured behavioral interviews and background screens.”

The company said it also searches the national sex offender registry.

DeSoto County officials said Hudson`s record was probably clean, but the investigation is ongoing.