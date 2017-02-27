× Firefighters battling large mulch fire in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters are working around the clock to put out a large mulch fire in the Parkway Village area.

The fire started Sunday at Michael’s Tree and Loader Service on Knight Arnold Road near Getwell.

Overnight, MFD sent in additional companies to relieve firefighters who had been battling the fire for hours.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles and you can smell it miles away in downtown Memphis.

Mulch fires are notoriously hard to put out.

In September 2015, it took days for Memphis firefighters to extinguish a similar mulch fire at a landscaping company on Summer Ave. near the I-40/240 Flyover.

That fire even prompted an Air Quality Alert from the Shelby County Health Dept.

So far, they haven’t issued a warning about this fire — but people living nearby should limit their outdoor activities until the fire is out.