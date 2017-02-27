Enter to win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!

The Southern Women’s Show is coming to the Agricenter March 10-12th and they will have something for everyone!

There’s nothing better than getting the girls together for some fun, laughs, shopping and maybe even learn a few new things! From savvy shopping to creative cooking ideas and healthy lifestyle tips. Plus, you won’t want to miss their trendy fashion shows, fabulous prizes, and this year the celebrity guest is Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez!

CLICK HERE to enter for a chance to win 5 tickets to the Southern Women’s show!