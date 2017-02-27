× Deputies: Set of remains discovered off Fayette County highway belong to missing man

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a set of remains discovered in early February belong to a man who was reported missing back in August 2015.

Ellis Vogt’s remains were discovered February 2 just off of Highway 64 in Fayette County. A man was doing electrical work just 30 feet from the road when he spotted the remains.

At the time he went missing, Vogt was being cared for by an unknown woman. She had worked for Vogt about two weeks before both of them disappeared.

Authorities said this is an active investigation.