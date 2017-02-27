× Cooking Tips from Char Restaurant

A new southern-style steakhouse is open on Highland Row, near the University of Memphis.

“Char” is also known for their fresh seafood, and home-style sides!

Chef Steven Howell is here.

Shrimp & Grits

1/2 teaspoon BBQ spice blend

6 oz Cooked Polenta

10 Mushrooms, quartered

5 Raw Shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 oz Shrimp Stock

1 teaspoon Garlic, chopped

5 tablespoons Butter

2 teaspoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 teaspoon Fresh Parsley, diced

Place 3 tbs butter in skillet and sauté over medium-high heat. Add BBQ spice blend, garlic, Worcestershire, shrimp and mushrooms. Cook two minutes, stirring continuously.

Add shrimp stock and remaining two tbps.butter, stir until melted.

Spoon polenta into center of small bowl. Top with cooked shrimp and sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley.