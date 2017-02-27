City officials using incorrect de-annexation graphics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis city officials said Monday they'd have to change some info-graphics being used at a series of de-annexation meetings that started last week.

A tweet by WREG news reporter Stacy Jacobson showed a poster at one of the meetings that highlighted what the city described as differences between Memphis police and Shelby County sheriff's resources.

But much of the chart was inaccurate, as WREG found out.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office tweeted back at the chart, pointing out it did have a canine unit, among others.

“It’s just very inaccurate and we want to set the record straight," SCSO public information officer Earle Farrell said.

“The chart we had on there likely did not get it exactly right so we’re more than happy to correct it," Memphis chief operating officer Doug McGowen said.

The disputed chart is an example of resources provided to people at the series of de-annexation meetings; McGowen said it showed the “estimated” difference in public safety services.

But, in addition to canines, Shelby County officials said they also have investigations, special operations and T.A.C.T., which is similar to a traditional SWAT team.

“I apologize if the information is incorrect because it is my intent to get it right so that citizens have the right information to make decisions and so we get valid info back from the citizens," McGowen said.

City officials also said they're still learning the minutiae of the de-annexation process.

The remaining meetings this week all start at 5:30. Tuesday's is at the Eads Civic Club, Wednesday's is at Trezevant High School and Thursday's is at Southwind High School.