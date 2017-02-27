Bulldogs give Dan Mullen contract extension

STARKVILLE, Miss-Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen has received a contract extension through the 2020 season.

The school announced n Monday that Mullen, who is entering his ninth year with the Bulldogs, will make a base salary of $4.5 million in 2017. Terms for the next three seasons were not disclosed. A four-year contract is the longest allowed by state law.

Mullen, 44, has a 61-42 record through eight seasons at Mississippi State. He’s just four wins from tying Allyn McKeen for second place in school history and 12 shy of school leader Jackie Sherrill.

Mullen is currently the second-longest tenured football coach in the Southeastern Conference. He’s won five bowl games and taken the Bulldogs to seven straight bowl games.

Mississippi State begins spring football practice on Thursday.