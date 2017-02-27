× 2 shot in Blytheville while trying to buy car, infant with them at time of shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Two people were shot Friday evening in Blytheville, and their infant was with them when it happened.

The victims told police they drove to Blytheville from Caruthersville, Missouri, to buy a vehicle they saw on social media.

They said they went to the Clarksdale apartments at Walls Street and Ruddle Road to meet with the man selling the car, but he took out a gun and shot at their car.

The two adults were hit, one in the arm and the other in the neck, but thankfully the baby was not hurt, police said.

When police got the call, the victims were already driving to Great River Medical Center. From there, they were transported to Regional Medical Center, police said.

Their conditions are unclear at this point. The baby is safe with family member of one of the victims, police said.