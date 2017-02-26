Woman sexually assaulted in car after leaving downtown club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a sexual assault.

The 23-year-old victim told police she woke up in the back of a car with a man who sexually assaulted her.

The driver of the car then took her to a convenience store and then dropped her off near Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street, she said.

She said she had been at a club near Lt. George W. Lee Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard prior to the assault.

Police are looking for the suspects, who were in a gray four-door Infiniti. Surveillance cameras at the convenience store captured them on camera.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH or go to http://www.528cash.org. You could get a reward of up to $1,000.