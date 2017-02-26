× Tigers lose late to Houston

MEMPHIS – Damyean Dotson scored 31 points, including five 3-pointers, Galen Robinson Jr. had a game-saving block and Houston got a 72-71 win over Memphis on Sunday that clinched a first-round bye for the Cougars in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Tied at 71-all, Dotson was fouled with 3.3 seconds left and went 1 for 2 from the line to put Houston back on top by a point. Memphis, after its final timeout, inbounded the ball from midcourt with 1.5 seconds left, getting it to Jeremiah Martin, whose 3-point shot was deflected by Robinson’s game-clinching block. The Tigers rebounded but time expired.

Rob Gray added 17 points for Houston (20-8, 11-5), which has won seven of its last eight games.

Memphis (18-11, 8-8) edged into its first lead of the game, 67-66, with 2:58 left but couldn’t protect it.

K.J. Lawson got 20 points and Dedric Lawson added 12 plus 13 rebounds for Memphis, which had four players in double figures.