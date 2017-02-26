× Man killed in crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been killed in a crash that took place early Sunday morning.

The Memphis Police Department said that just before 3 a.m., two cars collided on I-240 near Airways. The unidentified driver of the first vehicle, a 2006 Trailblazer, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2008 Expedition, told police that the first vehicle struck his car in the right rear and then tried to drive around him. The driver of the first vehicle then ran into the middle wall and flipped over the second vehicle.

Police said that both vehicles were towed to the city lot. The first vehicle sustained major damage on the front, top and sides. The second driver had no injuries.