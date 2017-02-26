Georgia quadruplets happy at home after 65 days in NICU

ATLANTA — After 65 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, this adorable foursome is finally all together at home!

Parents Kortney and Justin Miller welcomed quadruplets Brandon, Brayden and Bryant and Kenlee in December.

The babies were naturally conceived, and the hospital, Piedmont Healthcare, said that gives only 1 in 700,000 odds of having quadruplets.

Multiples do run in Kortney’s family, but no other relatives have had quite this many at once.

They were delivered at 29 weeks, and each weighed just three pounds.