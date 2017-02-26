× Delta Fair worker files $25M lawsuit after being shocked while installing ride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who worked at the Delta Fair is suing after being shocked while setting up a ride Aug. 30.

The lawsuit claims the negligence of the Delta Fair and Amusements of America, a company that provided rides at the fair, caused Edward Yearta to suffer “excruciating pain,” “enormous physical injures” and permanent damage.

He’s asking for $25 million in damages.

Officials at the time said the two Delta Fair workers hit a power line and were shocked, sending them to the hospital and knocking out power to more than 1,000 MLGW customers.

The lawsuit says Yearta, an employee of Prime Time Amusements, another company that provided rides at the fair, was setting up the Alpine Bob ride. At the same time, employees of Amusements of America were setting up the Ring of Fire.

The lawsuit claims these workers ignored necessary precautions when they raised the Ring of Fire. The ride struck a power line, causing a high-voltage current to flow into the Alpine Bob’s generator.

Yearta, whose hand was on the generator, became “frozen” to the controls as he was electrocuted, the lawsuit says. His foot also caught on fire as the current left his body, requiring three surgeries and a monthlong hospital stay.

In addition to the claims against Amusements of America, the lawsuit says the Delta Fair failed to properly plan the placement of rides, supervise workers and enforce safety policies.

This wasn’t the only incident that sent people to the hospital when the Delta Fair came to town last year; more than a dozen people were hurt after lap bars on the Moonraker ride were released early.