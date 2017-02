× City Watch issued for missing 14-year-old with autism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old is missing.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Neosha Williams, who was last seen Friday afternoon at Hillcrest High School on Graceland Drive.

She is classified as an endangered runaway.

According to the alert, Neosha suffers from learning and mood disorders and is autistic.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Missing Persons at 636-4479 or police at 545-COPS.