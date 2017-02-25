× Oxford Police investigating shooting

OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the Oxford police were called out to the area of Pegues road. Officers located a man with a gun shot wound in his leg. The victim told officers two men had attempted to rob him. When the victim refused to give up his money and jewelry, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was released shortly after.

No one is in custody yet. Officers searched the area, but could not locate the suspects.

The Oxford Police Department is actively investigating the shooting and is asking that anyone with information contacts the investigation division at 232-2400.