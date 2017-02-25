× Nationwide manhunt for Mississippi man underway

RANKIN CO., Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is helping the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department in the nationwide manhunt for a murder suspect.

28-year-old Alex Deaton is a suspect in the death of a 30-year-old woman who he had been dating. On Friday, Feb. 24, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department discovered the body of the woman at the Vineyards Apartments.

Officers also discovered that the victim’s car, a white 2012 GMC Arcadia SUV, had been stolen.

That same day, Rankin County police received a call from a woman stating that she had been shot while jogging along Castlewood Blvd.

The woman told officers that a man matching Deaton’s description had shot her from from the driver’s window of a small, white SUV.

Deaton is wanted for both the murder and aggravated assault in Rankin County.

Deaton is believed to be still driving the white GMC with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation license plate. The MBI said Deaton is considered armed and extremely dangerous.