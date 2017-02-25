× Mississippi State loses 6th straight to Vandy

NASHVILLE – Jeff Roberson posted career highs with 23 points and five 3-pointers as Vanderbilt extended its longest winning streak of the season to four games with a 77-48 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

All of Roberson’s 3-pointers came in the second half. The 6-foot-6 forward from Houston hit 7 of 12 from the floor and 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Vanderbilt (16-13, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, hitting 14 of 29 from 3-point range. The Commodores are the SEC’s top 3-point shooting team.

Luke Kornet added 10 points and eight rebounds for the surging Commodores, who won for the seventh time in nine games. Riley LaChance added 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State (14-14, 5-11) with 15 points, but he was the only Bulldog in double figures.