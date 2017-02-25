Memphis organization invites Justin Timberlake to special needs prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- One Mid-South organization has started a social media campaign, inviting superstar and Memphis native Justin Timberlake to its prom next weekend.

Best Buddies – which provides opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities – tweeted a video and photo with the hashtag #GetJustinToProm, hoping to catch the singer's attention.

"I think they would be shocked and so surprised," said Best Buddies volunteer Samantha Hyneman. "I think it would be so fun."

Best Buddies is an international organization that helps people with special needs make friends and feel included.

This is the first year for the Memphis Evangelical Christian School chapter and its first prom, just for high schoolers and college students who are in the program.

"This is a prom specifically celebrating kids with disabilities, celebrating the atmosphere of inclusion and acceptance and just making it a fun night for everybody," said ECS Best Buddies President Cole Jackson.

For 23-year-old Myers Tipton, a college student in the program, it’s a night to let loose and make new friends.

"I love to dance," she said. "I like it. I can get to know people that I haven’t really gotten to know."

Having Justin Timberlake there wouldn’t be so bad, either.

"First I would just smile and scream," said 17-year-old Kayla Tolbert. "I would just be in shock."

And their social media campaign just might work.

Country singer Bret Eldredge attended the Nashville Best Buddies prom last weekend after they invited him on Twitter.

Matt and @bestbuddies invited me to their PROM last night...I threw on a tux and went to hang with the Best buddies any fella could ask for pic.twitter.com/fiKWAuwyqr — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) February 12, 2017

The Best Buddies prom is Saturday, March 4 at the Agricenter in Memphis.

No word from Timberlake yet, but WREG is hoping to change that with your help.

