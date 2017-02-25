Criminals possibly targeting Hispanic businesses in Berclair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Things were back to normal inside of the La Fiesta Supermarket in Berclair on Saturday night, but Friday was a different story.

"Somebody could have been shot or killed," Jesus Aboyte said.

Video showed customers and employees held at gunpoint as masked, armed robbers invaded the store.

Police blurred the victims' faces in the video for their safety.

"It's bad because they just come shopping. They got to go through people trying to rob," Aboyte said.

A manager at the store said the bad guys came and went through the back.

One of the criminals kept lookout while the other snatched money from the register and customers.

"I heard about the one they robbed down the street too. That store down the street," Aboyte explained.

Police said this latest incident was the third robbery along Macon Road in the last week.

Owners of Caminos de Michoacan said three men hit their business last Friday.

"One pointed at the customers," Martin Gomez recalled. "Put them on the floor, pointed with a gun. And the other one went straight to the person that he knew he was going to rob."

Some believe the criminals are targeting Hispanic businesses.

"When something gets hit, we all know around here. So whoever did it. We know they're going after the Mexican business," Gomez said.

Police do not have good descriptions of the men involved.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.