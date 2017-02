× Woman shot dead inside Mississippi church

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a church in Mississippi.

Brenda Pinter was discovered inside the Dixon Baptist Church Thursday evening.

According to The Clarion-Ledger, Pinter went to the church to clean, and was subsequently found by her husband who was worried when she did not return home.

Officers said they do not have a suspect at this time.